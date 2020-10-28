DC’s Titans writer Bryan Edward Hill to script

Because the world can never get enough of the Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS, it’s my pleasure to report that eOne and Hasbro have recruited DC’s Titans writer Bryan Edward Hill to pen Jonathan Entwistle’s upcoming Power Rangers film reboot.

Last week, it was announced that Entwistle (It’s the End of the F—ing World) was in talks to direct a new Power Rangers feature-film, but then THR reported that the filmmaker is slated to take an even bigger role for the newly expanded Power Rangers franchise.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.” Entwistle will act as the mastermind behind a connected story universe that will span multiple platforms. In his own statement, Entwistle said, “This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.”

When you stop to consider how “adult” and “gritty” DC’s Titans has been throughout the course of its two-season run, one has to wonder if Hill will take a more mature approach to the Power Rangers reboot. To be clear, I don’t think the Rangers are going to be running around saying “F*@k Rita Repulsa,” or anything like that, but perhaps threats in the rebooted film will be of a more serious nature? Let us know what you think of this development in the comments section below.