DC specifics two separate Batman “film sagas” with Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson

DC Films have clarified the potential of Batman, detailing two different “film sagas” starring Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson.

Pattinson is established to star in the forthcoming movie The Batman, while Keaton will reprise his role as Batman along with Ben Affleck in The Flash.

When Keaton was initial rumoured to be concerned with The Flash, it was considered that he would be replacing Affleck as Batman – in advance of it was later discovered that equally actors would be starring in the film. Pattinson’s Batman would then exist concurrently in a various saga.

The history has now been set straight on the future of the character in a new job interview with The New York Occasions. The job interview, with DC Films president Walter Hamada, explains how the two Batmans will exist at the exact same time, and who out of Affleck and Keaton will be carrying the character forward.

The existence of the two Batmans is described in the interview as “parallel worlds the place different variations of the similar character exist concurrently,” revealing that, going forwards, the franchise will “have two various movie sagas involving Batman – performed by two distinctive actors – managing at the identical time”.

Soon after the posting was publisher, a Twitter user asked the writer, Brooks Barnes, to explain which actor would be becoming a member of Pattinson in the dual timeline upcoming of Batman.

“Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is performing 2 franchises starring Batman, one particular with Pattinson, one with a new actor,” they tweeted. “Is that suitable, or you were being referring to Keaton as a 2nd Batman, becoming component of a non-Batman-centric saga?”

Barnes merely replied: “Keaton.”

Robert Pattinson has returned to filming The Batman following his coronavirus diagnosis, which briefly halted output.

The modern production shutdown was not the initially for The Batman. Back in March, manufacturing halted owing to the pandemic soon after the overall movie industry was set on hold. Filming had resumed for only two times back again in September in advance of Pattinson’s analysis.

The film’s launch day has also been pushed again a quantity of occasions, getting moved from a June 2021 premiere to Oct 2021. Even so, it will now be launched on March 4, 2022.