Day Changes: Mass, Boss, Maud, Newark

Mass OutcomeTwo retailers have indicated that the lately introduced “Mass Influence: Famous Edition,” a remastering of the original Bioware-built “Mass Effect” trilogy, will get there March 12th.

The trilogy will consist of newly remastered visuals with new textures, shaders, versions and outcomes all optimised for 4K. There will also be an enhanced body charge and ahead compatibility for PS5 and Xbox Collection X. [Source: PC Gamer]

Boss AmountHulu has set a March 5th release for Joe Carnahan’s action sci-fi thriller “Boss Level” starring Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Ken Jeong, Annabelle Wallis, Will Sasso and Michelle Yeoh.

Grillo performs an ex-specific forces agent caught in a time loop attempting to uncover clues about a mystery govt project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely dying. [Source: Collider]

Saint MaudA24 has declared that Rose Glass’ acclaimed psychological horror attribute “Saint Maud” is at last coming to audiences in select theatres at the close of this thirty day period followed by a streaming premiere on Epix.

The story follows a recently devout hospice nurse, results in being obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul – but sinister forces, and her possess sinful previous, threaten to set an finish to her holy contacting. Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle star. [Source: Twitter]

The Many Saints of NewarkWarner Bros. Photographs has pushed its “The Sopranos” prequel aspect “The Numerous Saints of Newark” by 6 months – from March 12th to September 24th.

Alan Taylor directs from a script by David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Michael Gandolfini performs the more youthful edition of Tony Soprano even though Alessandro Nivola, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Michaela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga co-star. [Source: Variety]