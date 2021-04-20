“Dawn of Justice” Scene Was “Heat” Inspired

Filmmaker Zack Snyder and various other people involved in the “Justice League” film got together for this year’s Justice Con where a few tidbits were dropped.

One was that Ray Fisher revealed he wouldn’t mind coming back to the DCEU in the future as Cyborg. However the one that has gained a bit of traction are some comments regarding “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.”.

Both Snyder and writer Chris Terrio talked about their dislike of the title and the arguments that ensued over it, but Terrio went on to talk about how Michael Mann’s iconic 1995 crime thriller “Heat” was key to a pivotal moment in the film:

“I seem to remember, Zack, I think, we and Ben had a conversation about Michael Mann’s movie ‘Heat,’ right? About the cop who’s been around, you know. Pacino and De Niro, they’ve been around a minute. They’ve seen it all, and there was a bit of that tone even in Batman. The James Bond tone that we wanted to introduce a little more into his civilian scenes.”

Snyder then replied: “Yeah, didn’t we talk a little bit about having ‘Heat’ inspire the first meeting also of Superman and Batman?” It’s a pretty loose interpretation, but that comparison has naturally sparked a bit of Film Twitter conversation in the past 24 hours.

Speaking about the arguments over the film’s title, the pair say:

Snyder: “I remember when there was a back-and-forth that I had with the studio, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was like the only title that [Warner Bros. liked]. The whole ‘v’ instead of ‘versus,’ it was like this crazy negotiation. I was like, ‘Guys, can’t we just do something like Son of Sun and Knight of Night, or something that’s a little bit more poetic?’ And they were like, ‘Absolutely not’ [Laughs]. I was like, ‘Is it a court case?’”

Terrio: “For a while, we talked about actually titling it ‘Justice League: [Subtitle],’ to suggest that this movie was going to be the beginning of the Justice League, even though it didn’t really look like it. Like ‘Justice League: Foundations,’ or ‘Justice League: Rising.’”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is now available on HBO Max where it recently went a bit of restoration with more color put back in and some aspect ratio tweaking.

