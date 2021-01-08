David Walliams and Matt Lucas among the famous people gathering for Dame Barbara Windsor’s funeral in north London

ourners ended up collecting now to say a final farewell to Dame Barbara Windsor.

The beloved actress, regarded for her operate in the Have On movies and EastEnders, died in December at the age of 83. She had suffered from dementia.

She was becoming cremated at a non-public ceremony at Golders Inexperienced Crematorium in London with numbers of mourners minimal because of coronavirus.

Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

David Walliams, Matt Lucas and Christopher Biggins have been between the mourners spotted arriving for the 45-minute support on Friday afternoon.

David Walliams and Matt Lucas arriving at Golders Environmentally friendly Crematorium for the private service

Dame Barbara and her partner Scott Mitchell have been broadly praised for their work raising recognition of dementia right after the actress went public with her prognosis in 2018.

A JustGiving web page set up as a tribute to Dame Barbara and in support of Alzheimer's Exploration United kingdom has raised more £145,000, reaching extra than £150,000 with Present Support, and persons have the possibility of donating in lieu of bouquets.

Christopher Biggins was also among the mourners shelling out their respects to Dame Barbara Windsor

Kate Lee, Alzheimer’s Modern society chief executive, said: “We will be permanently grateful to Dame Barbara Windsor and her spouse Scott Mitchell for sharing their dementia knowledge so bravely and publicly increasing consciousness of what it’s like to are living as a result of this devastating disease, for people with dementia and their carers.

Dame Barbara and her husband Scott Mitchell in 2019

/ PA )