Who Is David Ross’s Girlfriend? Find out About His Private Life!

David Ross, a former professional baseball player and a well-known figure in the sports world, has drawn attention not just for his on-field accomplishments but also for his personal life. Fans and followers frequently inquire about the romantic relationship with whom he lives outside of the ballpark. In this piece, we’ll look into David Ross’ girlfriend and shed some light on their relationship.

Who Is David Ross’s Girlfriend?

Torrey DeVitto is currently in a committed relationship with David Ross. She is an actor and former fashion model from the United States. From 2005 to 2006, she starred as Karen Kerr in the ABC Family drama series Beautiful People. She went on to perform recurring parts as Dr. Meredith Fell in the drama series One Tree Hill on The CW (2008-2009), Pretty Little Liars on ABC Family and Freeform (2010-2017), and The Vampire Diaries on The CW (2012-2013).

David Ross’s Relationship with Girlfriend Torrey De Vitto?

Torrey DeVitto’s life has been transformed by the arrival of a new man. She was observed cheering on the Chicago Cubs baseball team in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 30. In her Instagram post about her trip, she made sure to expressly thank Cubs manager David Ross.

Despite the fact that they didn’t have a picture together, she tagged him in two distinct photos in her Instagram slideshow, which appeared to verify their relationship. Learn more about Torrey’s new love interest in the video below.

David Ross spent 15 years in Major League Baseball. He began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving on to the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, and Atlanta Braves. He has two World Series rings, one with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and another with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Three years later, he was named manager of the Chicago Cubs.

He was formerly married in his personal life. He married his high school girlfriend, Hyla Ross, in 2005, and the couple has three children: Landri, Cole, and Harper. Their divorce was formally finalized in 2020, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. During the off-season, David used to live in Tallahassee, Florida, with his children. David is now a Chicago resident, which is most likely how he and Torrey met.