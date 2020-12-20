David Oyelowo on James Bond casting and currently being contacted by Barbara Broccoli | Films | Leisure

Although Occur Absent delves into the realm of fantasy and typical historic fairy tale, it is grounded in a stark perception of truth that features gambling, depression, abuse, and psychological health issues.

It is these aspects of the film that differentiate Arrive Absent from other photos of the same genre.

David discussed this was 1 of the critical features that captivated him to the part of Jack in the initially position, expressing: “One of the good reasons I wanted to do it is I have four young children myself, and there’s a lot of entertainment that is pure for enjoyment, purely for escapism, and then every now and once again there is a piece of enjoyment that is equally magical, and has more that means to it.

“Especially when it arrives to the children, it does not needed patronise their feelings or their truth in the globe that they also inhabit.”