David Nail & Wife Catherine Welcome Baby #3

Singer David his wife Catherine are the proud parents of a new infant girl!

The few, who are parents to 4-year-old twins Lawson along with Lillian, welcomed the newest addition on Oct. 19.

Folks reports they called their newborn Ellie Britton Nail, including she believed 9 lbs., two ounces. And quantified 21 inches . Watch her pic!

Nail told the journal,”Mother and baby girl are equally well, and we’re simply on the moon with this brand new addition for our loved ones. Her sister and brother are both awaiting her coming home from the hospital. That is our third most successful IVF baby, and we all thank God for blessing us again.”

Cat included,”My fantasies of a VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) were powerful and it was only the most charming experience and evidence of a strong God, whose strength was made perfect in our weakness. David has been such amazing service and cried harder in her arrival than that did. Thank you for the Truth. She’s a dream baby”

The performer, that fronts David Nail & The Well Ravens, declared the maternity back in April.

The 41-year old told Individuals at the moment,”Following an ineffective [in vitro fertilization] effort past summer, we attempted again this winter months and were raised to encounter another wonder.”