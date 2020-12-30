David Moyes warns West Ham must tread cautiously with Michail Antonio’s health and fitness next return from damage

avid Moyes claims he will have to be quite cautious in bringing Michail Antonio back from harm immediately after the West Ham striker returned in opposition to Southampton.

Owning brought the 30-yr-previous back in opposition to Aston Villa previously this thirty day period only to eliminate him once more soon soon after, Moyes states he ought to be steady in making up Antonio’s workload.

Questioned if the ahead had occur via the operate-out unscathed, Moyes explained: “Sure he has and that is a massive boost. We have skipped him, we have been muddling as a result of a minimal little bit with out him, striving to uncover means of having goals from other sources if we can.