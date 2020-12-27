David Moyes to seek VAR assistance after Lewis Dunk’s aim at London Stadium

David Moyes demanded extra clarity from the Premier League and VAR chiefs following another controversial aim in the 2-2 attract with Brighton.

ewis Dunk scored Brighton’s 2nd aim which was provided in spite of the ball hitting the defender’s forearm right before he fired into the net.

The Leading League claimed later on that even though it was reviewed at size by the VAR, there was not any “clear and conclusive evidence” that the ball experienced touched Dunk’s hand.

But Hammers boss Moyes explained: “I’ve seemed back at it and it hits his arm. Possibly I should request about the regulations. If it hits his arm and it leads to a intention, I consider the guidelines would tell me that is a handball.

“If that is the procedures we are actively playing to we have to have to know why VAR chose not to.

“We’d like it to appear from the persons who make the conclusions. They ought to certainly have the same camera angles.

“We’ve experienced a pair of actually raw choices recently. I really don’t imagine the Premier League doing a significantly very good work of conveying it.

“If they designed a blunder I’d like some a person to say they got that improper. Then I’d accept it. But we’re not finding any clarity. We’d like to know.”

Undoubtedly, in outdated revenue at least, to disallow the target would have been severe. Seagulls boss Graham Potter explained: “Common feeling isn’t often common apply, so it’s pleasant when a person goes your way.”

Brighton led at 50 %-time through Neal Maupay, but a double substitution from Moyes transformed the sport immediately after Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini set up Ben Johnson to equalise with his 1st senior aim.

Dunk’s strike, at the close to submit from a corner, set Brighton back again into the guide but, luckily for Moyes, Tomas Soucek’s late header rescued a point.

Brighton have become a little something of a bogey facet for the Hammers, who have never ever crushed them in the Leading League.

Potter felt, with some justification, that they really should have taken all 3 details.

“That’s my feeling, frustrated,” he extra. “The efficiency was possibly worthy of a few points, it was a great absent functionality, but we did not protect the next intention effectively. That was disappointing, it was also uncomplicated. We have to enhance that.”

Brighton have won just the moment in 13 matches, and Potter admitted: “We require to generate a lot more probabilities and restrict the opposition. We did it quite effectively, lot’s of positives, but we’re upset with only one particular issue.

“We have to continue to keep performing, retain fighting and keep being collectively.”

PA