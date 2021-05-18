David Luiz & Willian set to Leave Arsenal this Summer

Transfer News from Premier League as Arsenal will let go the Brazilian duo, David Luiz and Willian in the upcoming Summer Transfer window.

Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta along with Club’s Sporting Director Edu Gasper has sorted out future plans in the club.

Arsenal will let David Luiz and Willian leave Emirates Stadium at the end of the season. Although David Luiz had a contract with the club until 2021.

MLS club like Inter Miami has shown interest and Arsenal waits for an official offer.

Arsenal has no intention to extend the contract of the defender. Mikel Arteta has prioritized Gabriel Magahales, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari as starting line-up defenders.

A hamstring injury has kept David Luiz out after Arsenal faced Newcastle. Now it’s certainly expected that David Luiz has already played his final game.

Where will David Luiz and Willian’s head?

David Luiz, 34 years old and Willian, 32 years old will definitely look for a new challenge elsewhere. They both joined Arsenal after their successful tenure at Chelsea.

There is no reason to play David Luiz, Ceballos or Willian in our final two games of the season considering they won’t be at the club in August.



I’d rather see some youngsters given a place in the squad, especially Folarin Balogun & Miguel Azeez. Two players with huge ceilings. pic.twitter.com/cBErsTvhhl — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) May 17, 2021

Willian joined the club last season but failed to flourish his colours in an Arsenal shirt. Willian has scored only ONE goal from 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Mikel Arteta might also make players like Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka leave the club this season. As he’s planning to make a complete change in the Arsenal team.