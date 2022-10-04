What Wrong with David Jeremiah? Jeremiah Was Given Lymphoma Diagnoses in 1994 and 1998.

Author, creator of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries, and senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church, a Southern Baptist megachurch in El Cajon, California, a San Diego suburb, David Jeremiah is an evangelical Christian from the United States.

Jeremiah was given lymphoma diagnoses in 1994 and 1998. He had a nodule in his neck surgically removed in 1999, and he also received stem cell therapy. When Your World Falls Apart, a book he wrote, details his experiences during that time.

A Bend in The Road I Know

On a sunny Monday morning in 1994, when I arrived at the Center for Executive Health, cancer was the furthest thing from my thoughts. I didn’t have any urgent issues during the forty-minute journey to the doctor’s office, and I thought that my time would be better spent working at my office (or recovering from the three sermons I preached the day before) than being examined and prodded by medical professionals.

That was what I was daydreaming about on a routine morning trip. But time was running out: before turmoil erupted, forty minutes of tranquility and contentment would be gone

The doctor found a lump in my abdomen that looked like an enlarged spleen while he examined me. I was soon diagnosed with lymphoma after a sprinkling of medical exams, lab testing, and radiographic procedures.

My wife, the Donna, was going to travel to New Hampshire to see her mother. I chose to remain silent because I didn’t want to ruin her party. I fulfilled my commitments to speak at ministry activities before I finally ran into her three days later. I sat down with her in our hotel room once we had settled in and let the heavy curtains of my soul open. We sobbed, prayed, and stayed close to one another after I was done.

David Jeremiah Has a Wealth Of:

American pastor and author David Jeremiah has a $50 million personal fortune. In February 1941, David Jeremiah was born in Toledo, Ohio. In El Cajon, California, he serves as senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church. Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries were started by Jeremiah. He received a bachelor’s degree from Cedarville University and a master’s from Dallas Theological Seminary.

He took over as senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in 1981, and under his leadership, the church joined the SBC. He established Turning Point Ministries in 1982 and has received recognition for the Turning Point television and radio programs, which have a combined audience of more than 480 million listeners and are broadcast on more than 2,000 TV stations worldwide. David Jeremiah is a nine-time New York Times Best-Selling author and the author of more than 50 books, including Prayer: The Greatest Adventure and My Heart’s Desire. He is a member of President Trump’s evangelical advisory board.

Suffering Ensures that We Believe in God

God is a good father who disciplines his children, as do good parents. No matter how challenging a challenge may be, God, who loves us and desires for us to progress, has allowed it to come to us. Our viewpoint will shift the instant we acknowledge that God has allowed and even intended for our ordeal. We will often find ourselves praising God for allowing this in our lives. I’m not sure how it happened to me, but I’m certain that it had to have passed through Your loving hands for it to have happened to me. You gave me this, and I accept it.

Stress Draws Us Nearer to God and Sets Us Up For Productivity

Jesus uses a word metaphor from the plant kingdom in John 15:1–8. He says that because He loves us, He has to prune us so that we might grow and flourish. Do you comprehend how this idea applies to gardening? God’s idea of discipline still applies to things that are green.

Although it’s a painful process, the Gardener is devoted and loving. “The Father is never closer to the vine than when He is pruning it,” someone once stated. 1 That sentence couldn’t be more accurate. We may be certain that God is with us when we face loss. He is correcting us in the same manner that a kind father corrects his children. Our role is to cling to Him, study His Word, and put our faith in Him to provide for our needs.

Stress Generates Dynamic Growth

You can either accept the situation and allow it to train and strengthen you, or you can fight against suffering, wave your fist at the sky, and end up worn out, defeated, and in despair. The latter path will reveal greater strength, holiness, and fruit for you. These are priceless gifts that can only be obtained via tears and no other currency. You’ll joyfully understand what God so desperately desired for you to experience in your life once you had them.

God never permits suffering without a reason. Instead, He manifests His strength via your pain. And unless you have given up the notion that you are strong enough to handle things on your own, His strength cannot rest upon you. You need to understand that you are not strong enough to succeed on your own; you must completely rely on Him and move in His power. You’ll need to go through some trimming, but once it’s done, you’ll be able to grow upward!

Disease: The Fear of Serious Illness by David Jeremiah

Have you ever considered the possibility that we won’t see advertisements for prescription medications in heaven? On this planet, we can’t possibly escape them, can we? I speak of television, publications, and websites. These advertisements, which forewarn us of illnesses that seem to be hiding around every corner, are everywhere.

While I don’t criticize modern medicine, I am worried about a widespread epidemic that is causing millions of people to be overwhelmed with the fear of contracting a disease. The good news is that the Great Physician has recommended a cure for fear, which we’ll learn about as we think about “Disease: The Fear of Serious Illness.” Everything here is a part of our ten-part series, “What Fears Do You Have? How to Overcome Your Fears with Faith “. It’s remarkable how God offers us the best treatment ever by removing fear from our reaction to illness.