Tragic Death Of David Hollis At 47: Find Out The Cause Of Death

Dave Hollis, who left his job as a Disney executive to assist his wife in running a successful lifestyle empire, died at home in Texas. He was 47. According to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable, Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis wrote the best-selling’ Girl, Wash Your Face,’ was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon. He was found dead at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin. An autopsy will be performed to identify the cause of death because Hollis was “young. And didn’t have an extensive medical history,” according to Cable. Also, Hollis worked for Disney for 17 years and was the company’s head of distribution for seven years before leaving in 2018 to join his wife’s startup.

Dave Hollis’s cause of death

Dave Hollis, novelist, former Disney executive, and ex-husband of author Rachel Hollis died at 47, a representative confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday. Kevan Lyon, Hollis’ literary agent, told CBS News in a statement that Hollis was killed over the weekend. Also, there was no immediate word on the cause of death.

“I had the privilege of collaborating with him on multiple books, including his most recent release with his daughter Noah,” Lyon added. “In this challenging and tragic moment, my thoughts are with his children and family.” Rachel Hollis, Dave Hollis’s four-year-old daughter, commented about his passing on Instagram.

“We are completely devastated,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I am at a loss for words, and my heart is too broken to find them. Please pray for the children as we attempt to navigate the unthinkable, “She penned a letter. According to Variety, he was recently hospitalised after suffering from heart problems.

Also Read: Cause of Death: Austin Majors, 27-Year-Old Child Actor from “NYPD Blue” Dead

Rachel Hollis says family ‘devastated’ by the death of ex-husband at 47

Rachel Hollis, the best-selling novelist, has spoken up about the unexpected loss of her ex-husband, Dave Hollis. Dave Hollis, another best-selling novelist, died on Saturday at 47 at his home in Austin, Texas. According to The Los Angeles Times, which cited a Hollis family spokesperson, the exact cause of death has not been determined.

Also, he had lately been hospitalised for “heart difficulties,” according to a family spokesperson. Rachel Hollis and Dave Hollis divorced in 2020 and had four children together. “We are sad,” Rachel Hollis posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Also, in her first public comment regarding the loss of her ex-husband. “I don’t know what to say, and my heart is too crushed to find them.”

Also Read: Tragic Death Of Eminem’s Stunt Double Ryan Shepard: Cause Of Death

David Holli’s early life

Dave Hollis is well-known for being the spouse of Rachel Hollis, a famous author and motivational speaker. While Rachel Hollis is the couple’s face, Dave Hollis is the couple’s backbone, supporting her in all facets of life.

Dave Hollis was born in California and grew up in Clovis, a tiny town in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Also, Dave was an all-around athlete and a high achiever in school when he was younger. Later, earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Riverside.

Dave Hollis began his career at The Walt Disney Company after finishing his degree, where he worked for 17 years. Dave climbed up the ranks and held numerous executive positions over his stay. Furthermore, his most important position was Walt Disney Studios’ Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution. Also, he handled the distribution of multiple blockbuster films, including the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.