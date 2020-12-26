David Henrie, Maria Cahill Welcome Their 2nd Little one, Baby Boy

Again-to-back again babies! Maria Cahill gave beginning to her and David Henrie’s next little one, a toddler boy, on Friday, December 25.

“CHRISTMAS Infant!!! Y’all… WHAT A Evening! James Thomas Augustine Emmanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz,” Henrie announced by way of Instagram on Saturday, December 26. “My wife is a superhero and was able to obtain her aim of acquiring a drug cost-free birth. I’m so happy of her! Aside from sharing the phase with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a particular way by supplying us James on this day simply because it was December 25th 2019 that we experienced our fourth miscarriage. Thank you all for the prayers and properly needs, they paid out off in a massive way. MERRY Christmas 🙂 ps it began snowing as he was becoming pushed out. Ridiculous!!!”

Us Weekly verified in June that the actor, 31, was anticipating his second baby with the 2011 Overlook Delaware winner, 29, in December.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum went on to share footage from his sexual intercourse reveal at the time, producing, “Good information coming! Bow or Bow Tie? What are your predictions?” The California indigenous took his possess guess, declaring, “It’s a boy. 100 per cent, zero question, it is a boy.”

As for Cahill, she predicted, “I’m gonna stick with boy mainly because that was my initial considered.”

With the assist of a golf club and an exploding ball, the pair located out that they ended up correct.

The couple’s being pregnant news arrived 14 months after their daughter Pia’s arrival. “Today is a particularly particular day for Maria and I … and it is unique since in order to get to the place we are currently, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my spouse and I went via trials,” the How I Achieved Your Mom alum wrote by using Instagram in March 2019. “I felt compelled to share this simply because I had no clue just how difficult seeking to begin a family could be.”

Henrie defined at the time: “See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters. Maria and I suffered a few miscarriages in advance of finally being equipped to have Pia to complete term. When it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage immediately after miscarriage, we understood if we ended up ever heading to be able to keep a baby of our own in our arms that we need to not permit the tragedy affect our relationship, but instead develop closer jointly!”

In June, the This Is the 12 months star reported that he and the former pageant queen experienced “never supplied up,” writing on Instagram: “Don’t reduce hope! … We learned a intense progesterone deficiency which looks to have been our offender. The answers are out there.”

He and Cahill wed in April 2017. Henrie’s previous costars Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin and Jennifer Stone attended the California wedding ceremony ceremony.

“Very a lot in my inner thoughts about my massive brother getting married,” the singer, 28, gushed via Instagram immediately after the nuptials. “Even however we for positive understood it would be him very first. May well God bless you and your beautiful spouse Henrie!”

