David Gordon Green wrote an illustrated children’s book edition of Halloween

John Carpenter’s HALLOWEEN is lots of things, however, a family-friendly romp it’s not. Nicely, HALLOWEEN KILLS manager David Gordon Green is planning to change that with”The Legend of Halloween,” an illustrated children’s book edition of the timeless movie that’ll be the ideal treat for lovers of (nearly ) all ages. Depending on the screenplay by John Carpenter and Debra Hill,”The Legend of Halloween” has been co-written by David Gordon Green and Onur Tukel, that also supplied the examples.

RELATED: Blumhouse taps John Ridley to guide and compose untitled horror movie

You can take a look at the cover for”The Legend of Halloween” beneath!

RELATED: Brutal Halloween Kills footage was published in BlumFest

“Mixing this iconic franchise has been among the most satisfying artistic endeavours in my livelihood,” David Gordon Green said in a statement. “With this chapterwe aspire to share our very own love for Halloween using a new era of terror fanatics.” In his statement, co-writer/illustrator Onur Tukel included,”I watched that the first Halloween when I was around nine years old and it frightened the wits out of me. I have seen it around fifty times since and it has been my favourite horror movie. The hide, the songs, the indelible personalities, the monologues of pure bad — to me it is cinematic perfection. Collaborating with David on a kids’ book version of Halloween was surreal, sort of like being concurrently owned by Dr. Seuss, Shel Silverstein and the demon Pazuza.” You may check out more examples in the upcoming publication below courtesy of a animated preview out of Blumhouse.

Halloween lovers, a brand new illustrated narrative #TheLegendOfHalloween, depending on the orig. Movie, will be here! The narrative is co-written from dir. David Gordon Green & Onur Turkel, that functions as illustrator. Malek Akkad & Ryan Freimann will oversee manufacturing.

Pre-order: https://t.co/s4hmp5bDu3 pic.twitter.com/MfkysYUoQe

— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) October 29, 2020

“The Legend of Halloween” does not have an official launch date just yet, but it is expected to start mid-November. The second dose of Michael Myers about the big-screen will arrive if HALLOWEEN KILLS (ideally ) hits theatres on October 15, 2021.