Uncovering David Duchovny’s Net Worth: From ‘The X-Files’ to Music and Beyond

What is David Duchovny’s Net Worth and Salary?

An American actor, singer, writer, and director David Duchovny have an estimated net worth of $80 million. Most people are familiar with David Duchovny from his award-winning performances.

Such as Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” and Hank Moody on “Californication.” Duchovny has acted in more than 30 films, including “Kalifornia” (1993), “Evolution” (2001), and “Zoolander,” however he is most recognized for his television performances (2001). In addition, he is a talented writer and musician.

The actor, writer, and director was raised in New York City and went to college on the East Coast before deciding to leave his doctoral degree at Yale University and focus only on performing. Prior to getting the part of Fox Mulder on the popular series “The X-Files,” he had lesser roles in a number of films and television shows during the late 1980s and early 1990s, including “Working Girl,” “Twin Peaks,” and “Red Shoe Diaries.”

Larger parts in several major motion pictures, such as “Kalifornia,” “Playing God,” “Return to Me,” and “Zoolander,” followed the popularity of that program. He also started writing and directing, and he oversaw episodes of “Bones” and “The X-Files”. He then went on to appear in the popular Showtime television series “Californication,” which ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2014, and develop and direct the feature film “House of D.”

Before Fame

On August 7, 1960, in New York City, David William Duchovny was born. His father, Amram (who passed away in 2003), was a writer and publicist, while his mother, Margaret, was a teacher and a school administrator. David’s father was Jewish, while his mother is from Scotland. Daniel and Laurie Duchovny, who both directed episodes of “Californication” in 2008 and appeared as guests on a 1999 episode of “The X-Files,” were Duchovny’s siblings.

Prior to enrolling at Princeton University, Duchovny attended Grace Church School and The Collegiate School for Boys. He joined the junior varsity basketball team there and earned a summa cum laude English literature degree there in 1982. He received an honorable mention for his poetry from the Academy of American Poets that year. Additionally, David received a Master of Arts in English Literature from Yale and started but never completed a Ph.D.

Duchovny spent the summer of 1987 studying acting in New York while pursuing his doctorate. Before returning to Yale, he had his first acting gig, appearing in a Löwenbräu beer commercial. The next year, he made an appearance in “Working Girl.” In three “Twin Peaks” episodes from 1990 to 1991, David portrayed transsexual DEA agent Denise Bryson. He also had an appearance in the 1991 film “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” and hosted the Showtime series “Red Shoe Diaries” from 1992 to 1996.

David Duchovny’s Breakout Role in “The X-Files”

On “The X-Files,” Duchovny was cast as Special Agent Fox “Spooky” Mulder in 1993, a character that would go on to become legendary. The Fox series aired until 2002 before returning for seasons 10 and 11 in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The movies “The X-Files: Fight the Future” (1998) and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” were both inspired by the television series (2008).

Duchovny decided he no longer wanted to be a regular on the program after season 7, and in seasons 8 and 9, he only made an appearance in 12 episodes. Mulder was ranked seventh on “TV Guide’s” list of the “50 Greatest Sci-Fi Legends” from 2004.

X-Files Payscale

David made $150,000 for every episode of The X-Files for its first three seasons. For a 24-episode season, that equates to $3.6 million annually. In today’s prices, after accounting for inflation, that comes to around $7 million annually. David and his co-star Gillian Anderson each made $240,000 per episode by the fourth season. A 24-episode season would cost $5.76 million in this case. That is equivalent to $10 million in today’s money once inflation is taken into account.

In 1999, David filed a lawsuit against 20th Century Fox, alleging that the media giant had defrauded him of “The X-Files” income by underselling affiliate rights. A $20 million one-time lump sum payment was used to resolve the complaint.

For their roles in the first X-Files movie, David and Gillian received $4 million apiece. For the second picture, they each made an estimated $6 million.

Personal Life

After getting hitched to actress Téa Leoni in May 1997, David welcomed son Kyd in June 2002 and daughter Madelaine in April 1999. Duchovny sought therapy for sex addiction at a rehab facility in August 2008, and in October it was revealed that he and Téa had been apart for a while.

After they had reunited, the pair separated once more in 2011, and they finally were divorced in June 2014, apparently agreeing that Duchovny would pay $40,000 per month in spousal maintenance and $8,000 per month in child support.

Honors and Awards

David got the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 1997 for “The X-Files,” and in 2008 for “Californication,” he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical. Additionally, he won the 1999 “TV Guide” Award for Favorite Actor in a Drama for “The X-Files” and the 1997 Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Series, Drama.

Duchovny received recognition for a guest appearance on “The Larry Sanders Show” in the late 1990s; he was given an American Comedy Award in 1999 and an Online Film & Television Association Award in 1998. In 2016, David was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; appropriately, the Fox Theatre is graced with the star of the actor who created Fox Mulder.