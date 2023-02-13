Folk-Rocker David Crosby’s Net Worth 2023

David Van Cortlandt Crosby was an American musician and singer-songwriter who lived from August 14, 1941, to January 18, 2023. In the middle of the 1960s, while still a member of the Byrds, he helped establish the folk-rock and psychedelic genres. Later, as a member of the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, he contributed to the “California sound” spread during the 1970s. In addition to his music, Crosby was well-known for his political views, outspokenness, and personal struggles; he was occasionally portrayed as a symbol of the 1960s counterculture. Crosby co-founded the Byrds in 1964 after playing in the folk music scene. With a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man,” they achieved their first number-one hit in 1965. Both the 1973 reunion record with the original lineup and the first five Byrds albums feature Crosby.

David Crosby Net worth

It’s possible that David Crosby’s wealth at the time of his passing wasn’t what you’d anticipate for a rock and roll legend. The music legend faced significant financial challenges due to his addiction, health difficulties, legal concerns, and the shifting nature of the music business. Still, he eventually made money before going out of business.

When David Crosby passed away in January 2023, his estimated net worth was $10 million. His health difficulties, such as hepatitis C, Type 2 diabetes, substance misuse, and legal issues, such as a $3 million settlement after unintentionally hitting a jogger with his automobile in 2015, affected his net worth.

David Crosby’s untimely death has left a massive loss in the music business. David cemented his status as one of the most excellent musicians of the 20th century via his work with both The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, and he has a long list of honours and prizes to prove it.

David Crosby Early life and career

The second child of Macy’s salesperson Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead and Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby, who earlier worked on Wall Street, David Van Cortlandt Crosby was born in Los Angeles, California. His mother was a descendant of the illustrious Van Cortlandt family, and his grandmother was the granddaughter of the Bishop of Pittsburgh Cortlandt Whitehead; together, they “frequently frequented the New York society pages before their wedding.”

David Crisby’s Musical Career

Before leaving Santa Barbara City College to pursue a career in music, Crosby briefly studied theatre there. He performed in Chicago and Greenwich Village with singer Terry Callier, but the pair could not sign a recording deal. In 1963, he also appeared on stage with Les Baxter’s Balladeers. In 1963, Crosby also recorded his first solo session with the assistance of producer Jim Dickson, which included a copy of a Ray Charles song.

At the time, Jim McGuinn, a multi-instrumentalist who later went by his middle name, Roger McGuinn, was a member of Miriam Makeba’s band, and they were on tour in Chicago. When Crosby joined them, they added drummer Michael Clarke, and Crosby then made an unsuccessful attempt to play bass.

Chris Hillman joined the band as the bassist around the end of 1964, and Crosby took up the rhythm guitar duties from Gene Clark. McGuinn’s twelve-string guitar and the vocal harmonies of McGuinn, Crosby, and Clark were featured in the recording of Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man,” which the band acquired thanks to Jim Dickson, the manager of The Byrds, and his ties with the musician’s publisher.