David Bowie’s unreleased addresses of John Lennon and Bob Dylan to be launched on vinyl

David Bowie‘s addresses of John Lennon‘s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ will be launched as a exclusive 7” single to mark the late icon’s birthday.

Bowie, who died in January 2016, would have turned 74 yrs previous on January 8, 2021. To mark the event, two formerly unreleased versions of the Lennon and Dylan classics will get there on vinyl on that date – five decades on from the musician’s dying.

A cream report (exclusive to David Bowie’s official retail outlet and Dig!) will be confined to just 1000 copies, with the remaining 7,147 numbered vinyl being black. Followers will also be in a position to listen to the tracks by using streaming companies. Examine out the preview visuals below.

Bowie’s rendition of ‘Mother’ was recorded by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute album that in no way materialised, though his consider on ‘Tryin’ To Get To Heaven’ came that same 12 months throughout the ‘LiveAndWell.com’ mixing classes.

Both of those covers attribute Bowie’s longtime guitarist and collaborator Reeves Gabrels, who now plays with The Cure.

‘Mother’ initially highlighted on Lennon’s very first solo history, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’, which came out in 1970. Dylan’s ‘…Heaven’ featured on 1997’s ‘Time Out Of Mind’, the singer-songwriter’s 30th studio album.

In the meantime, the five-calendar year anniversary of Bowie’s passing is established to be marked with a BBC Radio sequence titled ‘Bowie Five Yrs On’. The run of distinctive programmes will start out on January 8, 2021.

On that very same day, the likes of Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran will honour Bowie’s life and legacy for the duration of a specific live-streamed party, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!.