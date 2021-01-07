David Bowie’s audio is now on TikTok

David Bowie’s new music is now accessible on TikTok, a publish from his formal Instagram website page has verified.

The well known social media application now attributes tracks such as ‘Modern Love’, ‘Heroes’, ‘Starman’, ‘Rebel Rebel’, ‘Under Pressure’ and additional.

“To mark what would have been David Bowie’s 74th birthday tomorrow, you can now come across his new music on TikTok,” the put up read, along with a montage of footage of the late star throughout the several years.

“Stay tuned for even further developments and meanwhile examine the manufacturer new site out here: https://lnk.to/BowieTikTok.”

The update usually means followers will now be able to increase clips of some of Bowie’s greatest-liked hits to their films on the application.

As very well as tomorrow getting Bowie’s birthday and the fifth anniversary of his last album ‘Blackstar’, this weekend (January 10) will also mark the fifth anniversary of his demise. Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor paid new tribute to the icon ahead of the anniversary, reflecting on opening for the musician on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995.

Reznor remembered how he received to see Bowie in individual “and be terrified and intimidated” ahead of then obtaining “an real human remaining driving it that did impossibly stay up to no matter what you projected on him”.

“What really remaining the major effect on me was there I was in a lousy condition of dependancy and kind of likely down the bathroom,” the frontman explained. “And [Bowie] was on the other close to have appear out of it.”

Bowie’s widow Iman also compensated tribute to him in a the latest interview, expressing that he “is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis”.