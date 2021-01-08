David Bowie son Duncan Jones shares birthday tribute to ‘goofball’ dad

David Bowie’s son has shared a sweet throwback photograph in tribute to his father on his birthday, labelling him a ‘goofball’.

Duncan Jones, 49, shared a picture of him with his late father, who died on January 10, 2016, creating: ‘Happy birthday, goofball.’

He later extra: ‘Embarrassing dad pictures are the ideal. I’m doing work on some of my own with my children.’

A admirer replied: ‘I occasionally I explain to my little ones when they roll their eyes at me, “I’ll bet even David Bowie’s children considered he was uncool in some cases, and he was the coolest person in the environment!” Legitimate or phony?’

Duncan verified that he also had experienced the odd moment the place his father was ‘embarrassing’, replying: ‘More than you can imagine.’

January 8 marks what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday, and an official account was established up to mark the event on TikTok.

The official David Bowie TikTok account told fans: ‘To rejoice David Bowie’s birthday, you can now locate all your favourite Bowie tunes on TikTok’.

Paul Hourican, Head of Uk Audio Functions at TikTok included: ‘We are genuinely honoured to welcome David Bowie and his audio to TikTok.

‘He remains 1 of the most influential and acclaimed artists of all time and his new music has outlined multiple generations and cultural moments.

‘We know the exhilaration our neighborhood will find identifying his songs and producing working with the indeniable Bowie sound.’

The Starman experienced died two days right after his 69th birthday at his residence in New York following a battle with liver most cancers.

He had been identified 18 months previously but experienced preferred to keep it personal, releasing his remaining album Blackstar two times in advance of he died.

The songs legend had insisted he did not want a funeral and was cremated instead with his ashes scattered in a Buddhist ceremony in Bali, Indonesia as requested in his will.

