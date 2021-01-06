The 1976 movie, directed by Nicolas Roeg, starred David as Thomas Jerome Newton, a humanoid alien who crash lands on Earth as he attempts to bring water again to his world, which is suffering from drought.

The film divided critics, but acquired a cult next and promptly became a single David’s finest-loved film appearances, while unfortunately his musical also divided critics on its debut.

Michael C Corridor played Thomas on Broadway and in the West Conclusion productions and received a Tony Award nomination for his operate.

After this, David’s up coming inventive present was his last album, Blackstar, unveiled on his birthday of January 8.