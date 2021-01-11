David Bowie daughter: Who is David Bowie’s daughter? Who is her mother? | Tunes | Amusement

David Bowie experienced two kids in his existence, a son and a daughter. They ended up born quite significantly apart and to distinct moms, this means their activities of existence were being very dissimilar. David’s son is director Duncan Jones, but who is his daughter and who is her mother?

David’s next kid, Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Jones, was born in New York Town on August 15, 2000.

The Ziggy stardust singer was extremely protective of his daughter and ensured tiny was identified about Lexi in the public sphere as a young boy or girl.

However, when she grew to become a teen and commenced functioning her individual social media accounts, a lot more and extra has turn out to be recognized about her.

One of these tidbits is she and her mom, supermodel Iman, have tattoos devoted to David, with hers commemorating her father’s daily life with a ornamental crescent moon and the words ‘Daddy xx 1947-2016’.

