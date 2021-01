INTER MIAMI operator David Beckham has approached previous Manchester United staff-mate Phil Neville about turning into the team’s new manager, in accordance to reviews.

The England Lionesses manager, 43, unveiled he would step down as nationwide manager in July 2021 last yr.

And Beckham is keen to get Neville straight again into motion by making him new manager of Inter Miami, according to reviews.

