David Arquette Net Worth: Let’s Dig Into David Arquette’s Lavish Life!

American actor, former professional wrestler, director, producer, and fashion designer David Arquette was born on September 8, 1971. He is most recognized for his work as Dewey Riley in the slasher film series Scream, for which he received two Blockbuster Entertainment Awards and a Teen Choice Award.

He is most known as a professional wrestler for his tenure in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and served as the main attraction at the Slamboree pay-per-view event in 2000. He has recently gained plaudits for his efforts on the indie circuit.

He is an actor from the Arquette family who originally rose to prominence in the middle of the 1990s after appearing in a number of Hollywood movies other than the Scream series, including Wild Bill, Never Been Kissed, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, See Spot Run, and Eight Legged Freaks.

Since then, he has played a number of television characters, including Jason Ventress on ABC’s In Case of Emergency. In addition, Arquette executive produced the game show Celebrity Name Game for which he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, and provided the voice of Skully in the Disney Channel animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

Early Years of David Arquette

On September 8, 1971, David Arquette was born in a commune near Bentonville, Virginia. His father, Lewis, was an actor, and his mother, Brenda, was a therapist, poet, actor, and acting instructor. All of David’s siblings—Patricia, Rosanna, Alexis, and Richmond—entered the acting business. Regrettably, Alexis passed away in 2016 from a heart attack brought on by a bacterial infection, having battled HIV for three decades.

David Arquette has stated that the Arquette children were raised by an alcoholic father and a controlling mother “Even though my mother was one of the most adoring, sweet, and heavenly individuals, she mistreated us. We had a difficult upbringing, but we also had a loving one.”

The family traveled from the commune to Chicago and eventually to Los Angeles. When Arquette was twelve years old, he started drinking alcohol and began stealing. David performed in plays at the neighborhood library when he was young, then in a few performances in high school. Arquette attended the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies as well as Fairfax High School.

David Arquette’s Net Worth

Net Worth: $30 Million Age: 49 Born: September 8, 1971 Country of Origin: United States of America Source of Wealth: Professional Actor Last Updated: 2022

An American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter with a $30 million fortune is David Arquette. Arquette has more than 130 acting credits to his name, but he is best recognized for his role as Dewey Riley in the “Scream” horror franchise from 1996 until the present.

He started acting in the early 1990s and has since been in the films “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Airheads,” and “Never Been Kissed,” as well as the television programs “Blossom,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Friends,” and “The Hughleys” (1999). Eight Legged Freaks (2002), Riding the Bullet (2004), The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005), and The Tripper (2006), which he also co-wrote, directed, and produced, are a few of David’s well-known movies.

In 2011, he directed three episodes of his sister Patricia’s TV series “Medium” and appeared as a guest star. Arquette competed in a number of WCW matches while starring in the World Championship Wrestling film “Ready to Rumble” in 2000. That year, he succeeded in winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, and in 2018, he started competing on the indie wrestling scene.

How Much Did David Arquette Earn from Scream?

Every Scream movie to date has included David Arquette as Deputy Dwight “Dewey” Riley, earning him a fortune in the process. But how much does Arquette make from Scream?

Scream became an instant hit upon its 1996 release, both in terms of box office revenue and critical acclaim. Up to the release of Halloween in 2018, the first movie in the series had the greatest global box office take with over $173 million. Arquette returned to the role of Scream in the 1997 sequel, which brought in over $170 million at the box office.

In contrast, Scream 3 made little less money when it debuted in 2000. The movie grossed more than $160 million and brought the narrative to a temporary close before the franchise made a comeback more than ten years later with Scream 4. Over $97 million was made at the box office for the fourth Scream movie.

Co-stars like Cambell earned a combined $9 million on the first three movies, according to TheRichest, so it’s possible that Arquette’s salary was in that ballpark, if not higher given his prior success before signing on for the first movie. Arquette’s take-home pay from each of the films in the franchise has not yet been publicly disclosed.

Despite the tragic loss of the franchise’s director, Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, Arquette claimed to Collider in 2021 that he was the “first one” to hop on board when it came to reprising his part once more. This was after four Scream movies.

Arquette said, “I was the first to go on board because I absolutely adore playing this character. He continued, “I love horror films, I loved the script, and I saw Ready or Not and was just blown away by what Tyler and Matt had done with that so I knew we were in good hands. Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are the filmmakers of Scream 5, so I knew we were in excellent hands.

Nevertheless, Arquette admits that there were “terrible” times for the cast following Craven’s passing. “It’s obviously difficult to not have Wes here and the team who worked on all the prior movies. That was therefore really emotional, not painful, he told the publication.

“But they have amazing filmmakers, and the script is thrilling and spooky, genuinely spooky, and it really does have a passion for horror films and the Scream films that came before it,” said the reviewer. However, since I’ve been portraying the character for such a long time, it’s strange. There are some things I can really easily just kind of go back into.

Although David Arquette’s Scream 5 pay has not yet been made public, based on the enormous box office success and salaries of the first four Scream movies, we’d assume that he is receiving a sizable salary.

