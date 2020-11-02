Dave Chappelle Tells City Of Atlanta: Ya’ll GotId Start Fixing Your Masks! [VIDEO]

The planet remains technically in the center of a international coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the fact many celebrities and towns are seen with no masks and also slackened protocol. ) Many celebs are still sticking to teaching and instruction the planet to play it safe. At a recent movie alongside rapper T.I. (actual name Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.), 40, Comedian Dave Chappelle needed a concept at the midst of a discussion about mask-wearing along with also the corona virus. The famed comic was hanging out at Atlanta using T.I. and stated throughout the video:

“Individuals of Atlanta: having ta begin wearing your own masks. I have been here and it is dreadful”

Rapper T.I. interjected:

“However, you have got zero positive evaluations. Dave does evaluations at all of his shows. We are got zero positive evaluations. We’re the most open, we’re the broadly loose. That the loosest mom ******so it has to do with congregating”

Dave Chappelle interrupted stating:

“Everybody tests negative till they test positive”

T.I. responded:

“However, before they test negative, however, consequently Atlanta has tested adverse right?”

Dave Chappelle countered with a single announcement:

“Ya’ll N****therefore becoming the Rona”

Watch the clip.

Put simply, Dave Chappelle will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the next time, election.

