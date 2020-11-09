Dave Chappelle Slams Trump In ‘SNL’ Monologue

The timing Couldn’t have been more Ideal as Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live on November 7 after the election Has Been Known as President-elect Joe Biden and Also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The comic also hosted SNL per week of this 2016 presidential elections when Donald Trump won.

Today, four decades after, the comic strolled on stage having a cigarette in hand, confessing that he had been somewhat nervous to provide exactly the 2020 post-election monologue.

“Today, Trump has been now gone. I understand a good deal of folks do not like himbut I believed the man was an optimist,” Chappelle said in sarcastic compliments of their presidentand referencing his Travels aid for a mortal white nationalist rally at Charlottesville, Virginia at 2017. “I’m not as positive as he had been. I consider itlike, well there is poor people on either side.”

Moving to the catastrophic topic of this COVID-19 pandemic,” Chappelle slammed Trump because of his racist rhetoric, even failure to control the virus, also indicating remedies since the U.S. proceeds to break records such as transmissions.

“He predicted the coronavirus that the’kung flu’ I said,’You racist, humorous child of a b***h, I am supposed to mention not you! It is wrong once you say it'” Chappelle continues. “He had been in a media conference, attempting to guess that the treatment of this coronavirus facing the entire world. It is a crazy thing to do. ‘What about really strong light? Directly from the body?This man only indicated that I place sun straight in my entire body? Well, that is mad.’ He went farther. ‘Put on a bleach. Some bleach directly inside your physique.