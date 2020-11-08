Entertainment

Dave Chappelle Calls White People That Do Not Wear Masks at’SNL’ Monologue — View

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read
Dave Chappelle Calls Out White People That Don’t Wear Masks in ‘SNL’ Monologue – Watch

Dave Chappelle got really real through his Saturday Night Live monologue.

While hosting the series on Saturday (November 7), the 47-year old comic dealt Donald Trump‘s White fans who do not wear masks throughout the coronavirus outbreak, while providing them a lesson from history.

“You do not even wish to put on your mask as it is oppressive? Consider wearing the mask I have been wearing all these years” Dave stated. “I can not even tell something authentic unless it’s a punchline supporting it. You guys are not prepared. You are not prepared for it. You do not understand how to survive . In actuality, we are the only ones who understand how to live this. Whites come, rush, fast, come your furry friend –a course ”

From the chilly available, SNL and Alec Baldwin envisioned Trump‘s concession speech after losing the election. )

View Dave Chappelle‘s whole SNL opening monologue now.

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment