Dave Chappelle Calls White People That Do Not Wear Masks at’SNL’ Monologue — View

Dave Chappelle got really real through his Saturday Night Live monologue.

While hosting the series on Saturday (November 7), the 47-year old comic dealt Donald Trump‘s White fans who do not wear masks throughout the coronavirus outbreak, while providing them a lesson from history.

“You do not even wish to put on your mask as it is oppressive? Consider wearing the mask I have been wearing all these years” Dave stated. “I can not even tell something authentic unless it’s a punchline supporting it. You guys are not prepared. You are not prepared for it. You do not understand how to survive . In actuality, we are the only ones who understand how to live this. Whites come, rush, fast, come your furry friend –a course ”

From the chilly available, SNL and Alec Baldwin envisioned Trump‘s concession speech after losing the election. )

View Dave Chappelle‘s whole SNL opening monologue now.