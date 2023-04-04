Daughter of Al Roker Displays Baby Bump: ‘Baby (and Mom) Are Developing’

Courtney Roker is displaying her pregnancy bump.

Sunday, the 36-year-old daughter of Today show weather anchor Al Roker posted her first pregnancy update on Instagram since announcing last month that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

“Baby (and Mom) is growing,” Courtney said besides a photo of herself smiling and wearing a light-blue dress with waist cutouts.

Courtney is shared by Roker, 68, and his ex-wife, Alice Bell, with whom he was married from 1984 until 1994. Roker is also the father of son Nick, age 20, and daughter Leila, age 24, whom he shares with his wife Deborah Roberts.

Deborah, age 62, left an endearing comment on Courtney’s pregnancy update, stating “And so gorgeous!! ”

While Roker has yet to comment on the post, he provided extra insight into his daughter’s pregnant journey by sharing behind-the-scenes photographs of them preparing a cookbook.

“This past weekend, @ouichefroker and I spent the day shooting images for our next, as-of-yet-untitled #cookbook,” the television personality stated on his Monday Instagram post. “Thanks to @amyrothphoto and @christina Nuzzo for a long but productive day. stay tuned for the publication date from @krishantrotman and @legacylitbooks.”

Last month, he sat down with his Today show colleagues to discuss Courtney’s pregnancy, stating that he first heard about it from his daughter-in-brother. law’s

Hoda Kotb was told that Wes’s kooky sibling mistakenly sent the message. Thank you, Cory.

To commemorate the new chapter of becoming a grandfather for the first time, Roker quipped that he already has a “grandfather moniker,” stating, “I’m going to attempt to go with ‘Pop-Pop’ in honor of my father.”

Courtney initially announced the news by sharing a video set to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” with the message “A new journey is about to begin.”

In the clip, Courtney displayed photographs of herself and Laga before switching to an acoustic version of the song by Brent Morgan and displaying a sonogram.

The wedding took place at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey on June 4, 2021. Courtney’s younger sister, Leila, acted as her maid of honor, and many of Roker’s Today colleagues, including Kotb, 58, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, and Sheinelle Jones, attended the wedding.