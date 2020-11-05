Dash & Lily: Strand Bookstore Location and Truth

Among the most famous and highly trafficked shops in new york is currently Strand Bookstore, based on 12th Street and Broadway, right near Union Square. The multistory building homes more publications than you may even picture and is so legendary that it has been featured in several of TV shows and films, such as Gender and the City, Understand Me, along with Netflix’s forthcoming series Dash and Lily. This milestone, opened 1927, is treasured by New Yorkers, however if you are not acquainted with all Strand Bookstore, take a look at these interesting facts to find out more about its history and that which it is possible to discover if you step indoors.