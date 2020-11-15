Entertainment

Dash & Lily New York City Filming Locations

Whether you are a Christmas-lover enjoy Lily or possess a bah-humbug vibe such as Dash, it is a simple fact that the holidays would be the most charming time of this year at nyc. Throughout a year at which we can use a little additional pleasure, Netflix’s new YA rom-com show Dash & Lily is your ideal escapist view to ring in the holiday season. From pieces at Two Boots Pizza, to wandering the Union Square Holiday Market, to seeing Santa at Macy’s, to surfing books in the renowned Strand bookstore, Manhattan functions as the ideal, real-life background for each joyous dare. Ahead, follow Dash along with Lily’s footsteps by using their official NYC guide.

