Daryl Gurney blasts “horrible” display screen despite victory over Van der Voort to protected entire world quarter-last spot

Daryl Gurney explained his efficiency as “terrible” even with battling his way into the quarter-finals of the Entire world Darts Championship with a 4-2 acquire in excess of Vincent van der Voort.

he 34-calendar year-old matched his finest displaying at the World Championships by achieving the previous-8 at Alexandra Palace, firing a 93.65 common and 8 180s from the Netherlands indigenous.

Derry man Gurney missed 6 match darts in the sixth set, finishing with a 32.5% checkout fee, but managed to shake off those challenges in the selecting leg of the established to claim the victory on double-16.

Gurney will now facial area both the in-variety Gerwyn Value or Mervyn King in the previous-8 clash, which will be played on New Year’s Working day.

“I assume I was terrible I was incredibly fortunate in the to start with established,” the 34-12 months-previous following the victory. “I need to have to enhance I was placing myself under pressure. I had it’s possible two hours’ slumber final evening.

“The way of thinking is going to adjust now. At the time I can get a day off, I’ll be refreshed.”

The No.11 seed took the initial set, with Dutchman Van der Voort battling back to assert the next, but Gurney then uncovered kind to earn the 3rd and fourth sets to acquire a 3-1 lead.

He just about had yet another reason to rejoice when he nearly discovered a nine-darter on his way to successful the fourth established, wiring double-12 soon after 8 ideal throws just before cleaning up to consider the set.

Globe No.37 Van der Voort then located an added equipment of his very own and claimed the fifth set 3-, and when Gurney could not obtain the clinching dart in set 6, the nerves had been jangling.

But Gurney held his toss in the remaining leg to claim the established 3-2 and the match, using him into the quarter-finals for the very first time since 2017.

