Darren Bent insists Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham ways should not be criticised

Previous Tottenham striker Darren Bent states Jose Mourinho’s practices are justified by Spurs’ place in the Leading League.

ourinho has appear under criticism for the way he has established up his aspect this year, allowing opposition teams possession and territory and hitting them on the crack.

It worked towards Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal and arrived near to landing its biggest prize nevertheless at Liverpool on Wednesday, but Spurs have been not medical in entrance of goal and succumbed to a late 2-1 loss.

That despatched the Reds 3 factors clear at the top of the table, but Spurs remain in the title combine, which Bent suggests is all that issues.

“I have read individuals discuss about it getting tedious,” he instructed the PA news company.

“I have discovered it intriguing, they have not currently being having considerably possession, at Anfield, they only had 24 for each cent possession and there are only specified teams you can get absent with that versus.

“Liverpool are not one of them, if you allow groups like that to dominate then at some stage you are going to come unstuck.

“But when I hear men and women communicate about entertaining and unexciting soccer, they are sat 2nd in the Premier League for a rationale.

“Mourinho has obtained his ways spot on a large amount of the time. What would you rather observe, entertaining soccer that does not get you any place or football that perhaps is reserved and tactical but you are choosing up benefits?

“The general performance towards Manchester Town was the best staff performance, they experienced next to nothing at all, broke away a pair of periods and obtained the aims. Arsenal was so straightforward for them, they allowed Arsenal to retain possession and they did not hurt them.

“I like him, I have generally been a large fan of Mourinho, he has been a single of the extremely, incredibly ideal, he sets his groups up ideal.”

Dele Alli’s foreseeable future has been a massive chatting level this year, owning been frozen out of the side in the opening months of the campaign.

Having said that, it appears as if the thawing out approach could be commencing, with Alli coming off the bench in the very last two Leading League outings and he could be concerned as Spurs vacation to Stoke in following week’s Carabao Cup quarter-last.

Bent is backing Alli to return to his finest if he will take the minimal prospects he is acquiring.

“We know how fantastic Dele Alli is, I imagine he can get back again to the degree we noticed in advance of but he requires to perform difficult in education, do what he demands to do and when he gets prospects he has to take them,” he added.

“Whether it is 10 minutes, 15 minutes or what ever it is, he wants to perform really hard, I know it is not a lot of time but he desires to be accomplishing a thing in these small cameos to display Mourinho he is getting back to that stage.

“If he does that, we have found Mourinho seriously likes him, so if he can get again to that stage it will not shock me to see him get back in the team due to the fact you glance at their midfielders, you cannot notify me if they are all enjoying at their complete maximum Dele Alli just can’t get into that midfield.

“He is more than fantastic plenty of to do that.”

:: Stoke v Tottenham can take area on Wednesday 23 December in the Carabao Cup sponsored by Carabao Vitality Consume.

PA