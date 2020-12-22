Darkside reunite to announce new album ‘Spiral’, share single ‘Liberty Bell’

Darkside – the collaborative project of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington – have reunited to announce the release of a new album ‘Spiral’.

The duo took to Twitter to announce their return today, ending the indefinite hiatus they declared in 2014. In a statement, Darkside explained they achieved in 2018 for the to start with time in five years for the goal of earning new new music, a target they reached in December 2019 when they done ‘Spiral’.

‘Spiral’ was combined by Rashad Becker and mastered by Heba Kadry, and is set for launch in Spring 2021 on Matador Documents.

In 2018 we met for the first time in 5 decades to make new tunes. In December 2019, we finished our new album, Spiral. It was mixed by Rashad Becker, mastered by Heba Kadry, and will be out on Matador in spring of 2021. Liberty Bell is the first single. Converse shortly.

Darkside have also shared ‘Liberty Bell’, the initial new solitary from the forthcoming document, and their very first new music in six several years. It clocks with the project’s core guitar-beats relationship, with a flamenco guitar line peppered through – pay attention to it under.

Harrington and Jaar launched their eponymous debut EP as Darkside in 2011, right before following it with the album ‘Psychic’ in 2013. In August 2014, the duo declared they had been “coming to an close, for now” right before playing their final demonstrate in Brooklyn the subsequent thirty day period.

Very last month, Darkside exercise stirred yet again when they unveiled a new dwell album taken from a general performance on their closing operate of dates in 2014, ‘PSYCHIC Dwell JULY 17 2014’.