Daredevil Season 4 Release Date: Is it Ever Going to Come Out?

Based on the comic book hero of the same name by Marvel, Daredevil is one of the most renowned titles produced by Netflix, running for over 3 seasons. However, the show got halted once the first three editions were concluded.

The new information received from the latest developments suggests that Daredevil may return to the screens for one more time, however, there is still some uncertainty. When are we going to get season 4 of the show? Find out as we discuss the Daredevil season 4 release date and all other things we know so far.

Daredevil Season 4 Release Date

There’s still no confirmation either by the creator of the show or distributers on the Daredevil season 4 release date. It’s just speculation so far, however, recent information about potential collaboration between Disney and Marvel.

But there’s a twist to this. The information we’ve received is that the characters appearing in the new season will be from the existing universe of Marvel. It means that they’ll first her introduced in any of the ongoing Marvel series on Disney+ and once their profile is established, they’ll return to Netflix.

There’s also a possibility of a complete reboot in this context. If they’re deciding to integrate these characters into Marvel Cinematic Universe, we may witness an overhaul of all major characters with their plotlines as well as character background.

Marvel will likely establish the solid identities of these characters and then introduce them in any of their Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Adding Daredevil into MCU has been going around for a while and this may just provide the means for that happening.

Daredevil Season 4 Cast

Like mentioned earlier, the series of Netflix may be a reboot of the show, which potentially means new faces. However, that may not be the case this time around. Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will continue the portrayal of the titular character in the upcoming Marvel TV shows or movies.

However, his portrayal may see some distinguishing characteristics. As this will be a likely, reboot, they’ll need to rework his character profile. So Cox may remain as a Daredevil, but his maneuver may differ from what we’ve seen so far.

It will also be interesting to see what will happen to the original cast of Daredevil. Like Charlie Cox, they may just retain others characters as well. Along with that, we may also see some new faces. Additionally, we will learn more about the background of the existing characters.

They haven’t released any information related to the cast yet. But when the release date announcement surfaces, we will naturally learn about the cast members. The fans are eagerly waiting for the collaboration of Daredevil with the rest of the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil Season 4: Where to Watch?

If the rumors are true, Netflix will resume with the 4th season of Daredevil. However, before it goes out, we may see the character Daredevil appearing in the other shows by Disney+. We don’t know how this will work out or if there’s any deal between Netflix and Disney, but at the moment, this is the likely scenario.

That’s why season 4 as a reboot works pretty well since it won’t contain any significant plot. Since Marvel is a property of Disney now, they’d want their main content to be on their platform. So it will be interesting to see how two of the biggest giants of the OTT industry approach this.

What are your thoughts on Daredevil season 4? Let us know down in the comments.