Based on Marvel’s superhero of the same name and Netflix’s original creation, Daredevil is one of the most popular web series to have been released in the last decade. However, because of certain things, the series came to halt after the conclusion of its 3rd season.

But new words in the industry are that Daredevil may return to the screens for the 4th time and some unresolved plot lines will be once again brought to light with a new season. Are these rumors or there’s some truth behind them? Let’s find out as we discuss Daredevil season 4 release date, cast, and much more.

Daredevil Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else

Daredevil Plot

A lawyer by day and a vigilante in the shadows, Daredevil is a story of Matt Murdock, a blind person who often finds himself delivering the notes of justice to criminals. Even though he is blind because of a certain accident that occurred during his childhood, his heightened senses allow him to pursue his work and put the bad guys behind the bar.

Matt often fights different villains. One of the highlights of the show was the first season’s antagonist Wilson Fisk. He was an undercover leader involved in any illegal activities. Through his skills and persuasion, Matt was able to put him behind the bars.

In the second season, Daredevil meets Punisher a vigilante like him but crueler to his methods. He temporarily forms a relationship with him and keeps on doing what he does by the day as well as nighttime.

In its third season, the antagonist of the first season Fisk returns from the cell to take vengeance for what Matt did to him and his business. On the other hand, Matt has a difficult choice to make. Whether should become a full-time lawyer or just remain a vigilante? He decides to make.

Daredevil Season 3 Recap

In Daredevil’s season 3 recap, Matt and Fisk collide after Foggy’s plan fails. After a thorough interrogation with Manning, Matt discovers many unsettling facts. He learns that it was Venessa who put out a hit on Nadeem while Fisk did the same for Julie.

Fortunately, Nadeem had recorded his dying declaration and sent the video to his wife Seema. The video also detailed all of Fisk’s activities. Later on, when Fisk and Venessa do decide to get married, they get hit with the release of Nadeem’s video.

To take revenge for his wife, Dex then infiltrates the marriage and attacks the duo of Fisk and Venessa. Fisk manages to overpower Dex and defeat him, but Matt arrives to make the save and defeat Fisk. However, he decides to spare his life. Fisk goes to prison with a certain promise while Matt thinks about his future.

Daredevil Season 4 Release Date

As for the Daredevil season 4 release date, we haven’t received any official announcement yet. However, Hulu has shown more than interest in the resumption of the series along with other titles. It’s now up to creators to decide whether they want another season or not.

Hopefully, they will listen to the fans and accept their demands. Fans have been pretty vocal in their interest in another Daredevil season. And the show was largely successful so it’s pretty much confirmed that it will once again appear on the screens.

Daredevil Season 4 Cast

As far as Daredevil’s season 4 cast goes, we will likely see the major characters return with the same actors/actresses. Charlie Cox as the main protagonist will likely once again fill the shoes of Matt Murdock. On the other hand, we may see other actors like Deborah Ann and Eldon Henson reprise their roles.

What are your expectations from Daredevil season 4? Let us know down in the comments. For more television news, don’t forget to follow us on social media.