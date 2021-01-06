Darby & Waititi Re-Group For “Flag”

“Flight of the Conchords” and “Jumanji” sequel funnyman Rhys Darby will re-group with his “What We Do in the Shadows” actor/director Taika Waititi for the comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” at HBO Max.

The sequence is loosely based on the correct adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered 18th-century aristocrat who deserted his daily life of privilege to grow to be a pirate can captain of a ship identified as ‘The Revenge’.

The challenge hails from “People of Earth” creator David Jenkins, who will provide as showrunner. Waititi will direct the pilot episode when he wraps shooting on Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Enjoy and Thunder”.

Darby will also be seen in Waititi’s approaching movie “Next Purpose Wins” about the American Samoa soccer workforce who suffered the worst reduction in Environment Cup historical past.

Source: The Wrap