Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Accuses Diddy Of Stealing From actors

Aubrey O’Day, also a part of Diddy’s woman band, Danity Kane, has enticed that the songs mogul of mismanaging his artist’s own funds.

“Diddy has mismanaged stolen & artists his money his entire career (like Danity Kane), and currently he’s showing up 18 days left until the election for Trump out of office” she wrote. “After I had been on Apprentice, Trump was able to inform me DAILY just how he and puff are great buddies.”

Her voice came following Diddy announced the launching of his political party, Our Black Party.

The statement attracted in lukewarm comments from several lovers and outright disapproval from the others.

“It is named @OurBlackParty, it isn’t important if you’re Republican or Democrat…” that he also tweeted. “NUMBER ONE priority would be to have (Donald) Trump from office. HE HAS TO GO. We can not allow this guy to continue to attempt to DIVIDE US. The people who have the maximum responsibility and ought to be SCARED TO DEATH of the guy are white men and women. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR.”

Here is what Twitter believes about Diddy’s new celebration.