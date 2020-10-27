Dancing With the StarsWho Went House For Halloween?

Dance With the Stars convinced does enjoy Halloween.

Tonight we watched images done by Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, Maleficent, Nurse Ratched, Cruella De Vil, Chucky and much more spooky villains embodied from the throw of Dancing With the Stars. Things got weird equally in a Halloween manner and at the typical manner as best scorers became underside scorers and nothing made any sense in any respect.

per week later after she performed all nines, Monica Aldama‘s Nurse Ratched neglected to impress and now she landed at the floor having a 22. The judges decided to rescue Jeannie Mai over Monica, sending the Cheer conference home.

In more recent news, Nev Schulman have the best score of the year with 10so because of his Dark Swan operation, followed closely with Johnny Weir, Nelly and Skai Jackson together with 27 points each.

Kaitlyn Bristowe ended with the next lowest score of the night time with 24–her worst rating as week 2.