Dancing Queens ending explained – Did Dylan Become Dancer?

Dancing Queen is a story of acceptance and a tale of reverence. Centering on Dylan, a 23-year-old woman who aspires to become a professional dancer finds herself conflicted between handling her responsibilities and pursuing her dreams. After the passing of her mother, she has to look over their store on the stranded island of Sweden. With a sick father at home and no one to look over him, she has to dump her dreams and entirely focus on managing a household.

However, her grandmother has different plans for her. She wants her to go to the city and audition for Dadelac Company. Dylan leaves her island and embarks to change her destiny. Let’s check out Dance Queen ending explain and find whether Dylan achieved her dreams.

Dancing Queens ending explained

Did Dylan Audition?

Unfortunately, Dylan wasn’t able to audition for the dancer at Dadelac Company. The auditions were already over one week before her arrival. She suspects her grandmother misread the advertisement and hence she is in such a predicament. She didn’t want to return home because it would disappoint her grandmother. Instead, she finds a cleaning job at the studio. She watches choregrapher Victor who oversees Drag Queens perform and is impressed by him.

How Dylan Joined Drag Queens?

Drag Queens is a group of dancers who dress up as female and perform. After seeing Victor’s dance she decided to join the Drag Queens. The next day, she showed some of her moves to Victor who was thoroughly impressed with her performance. He persuaded her to join the group and meet their leader, Tommy. Dressed up as a male, Dylan portrayed her dance skills in front of Tommy. Seeing her performance, Tommy welcomed her to the group.

Why Dylan Had to Leave the Group?

After she joined the group, the members started regaining their momentum. Even Tommy who was previously depressed because of his lover’s death showed optimism. Things were fantastically looking good for the group as they headed for the performance on stage. The show was fire and the crowd applauded them for the dance. However, Dylan’s stint with Drag Queens turned out to be rather short-lived.

Backstage, Dylan’s childhood friend Sebbe recognized Dylan and revealed her identity. The group had conflicting thoughts after they found Dylan’s gender. Especially Micke, who was Victor’s boyfriend found it annoying. Because Victor was spending time with Dylan, he became jealous. Because of this development, Dylan had to leave the group and hence returned to her hometown.

Did Dylan Return to the Group?

Drag Queens Company found their treatment of Dylan pretty harsh and decided to visit her by going to her hometown. They visited Hemon Island and asked Dylan to forgive them for their blunder.

Victor who was simultaneously working at the Dadelac Company offered a duet with Dylan. Since his new show Break-show’s second lead had fallen ill, he needed someone to cover him. Now that Dylan had returned, he offered her to perform in the show. She danced in the Grand Theater and achieved her dream.

Dylan was still part of the Drag Queen and performed gigs with them along with other shows. Her father also took the responsibility of managing the shop which took the load off her shoulders. She could finally set herself free and dive into the world of dance that she longed for.

