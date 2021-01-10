Dancing on Ice star Sonny Jay DROPS spouse Angela through unsafe headbanger-design and style elevate as they ramp up rehearsals

WITH just a single 7 days to go right until Dancing on Ice returns, stars are throwing anything they’ve obtained into providing an unforgettable skating efficiency.

But as Cash FM presenter Sonny Jay has discovered, attempting daring stunts will not appear without the need of its threats.

Rehearsal footage displays Sonny attempting a headbanger-style lift with spouse Angela – and the second they each arrived crashing down on the ice just after he drops her.

Caring Sonny is read inquiring experienced skater Angela “are you Ok? Are you guaranteed?” following they came clattering down.

The good news is equally averted any damage and shared a snicker as Angela obtained prepared to give it yet another go with her celebrity spouse.

Sonny told The Sunlight: “Apply will make ideal with this kind of point so we’ve obtained to get up and preserve striving.

“I never know how Angela nonetheless trusts me to carry her after the amount of money of moments we’ve long gone down even though!”

The remarkable stunt showed Sonny finding Angela up by her arm and leg as they spin round in a circle.

It is a create up to accomplishing the loss of life-defying headbanger – or bounce spin –ice dancing raise, which consists of a skater being picked up only by their ankle and spun close to by their companion.

All through the dangerous shift, the skater being swung is raised and reduced with their head frequently coming perilously shut to the ice.

Sonny joins musician and telly presenter Myleene Klass, comedian Rufus Hound, rapper Lady Leshurr, Towie’s Billie Faiers and former England footballer Wayne Bridge on the skating contest.

The DJ hosts the breakfast demonstrate with Roman Kemp, who concluded third area on 2019’s I’m A Celebrity.

Marking seven times until the show’s launch, Sonny wrote on Instagram: “This time subsequent 7 days we’ll be planning for the very first evening of @dancingonice.

“I simply cannot feel how rapidly it is all occur about but I’m so enthusiastic to be part of this sort of an awesome demonstrate that is required far more now than ever.

“How anyone on the team have managed to pull off this calendar year so much has been outstanding.

“@egan.86 and I will be skating our dance on the 2nd week of the display.”

Sonny is set to show off his expertise in 7 days two of the ITV skating show, which kicks of on Sunday, January 17.

He’ll be getting cheered on by his fiancee Lauren Faith. Sonny popped the question to his girlfriend of a few decades on a boat journey off the Greek island of Mykonos previous calendar year.