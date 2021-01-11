Dancing On Ice star Denise van Outen established to marry companion of seven yrs immediately after lockdown ends

DENISE van Outen is established to marry her spouse right after lockdown finishes.

The Dancing on Ice star, 46, claimed he had not proposed but they experienced discussed fixing a date.

3

3

She has been with Town trader Eddie Boxshall for 7 several years. The few seem on Channel 4’s Celeb Gogglebox.

And Denise discovered her daughter Betsy, ten, also would like them to wed.

She explained to Hello there! journal: “After this dreadful lockdown finishes, there will be wedding day bells.

“Betsy is desperate for us to get married. She tells us that all the time.

“We want to do it, also, surrounded by all our loved ones and mates.”

3

JET ME OUT OF TIER Gabby Allen to Ferne McCann — did these celebs break Covid guidelines on hol? LUNCH BUNCH David Beckham lovingly puts his arm all-around daughter Harper in Miami ‘taskmaster’ Fiona Phillips reignites Brendan Cole feud as she reveals Strictly regret supermum Holly Willoughby wraps up warm after exhausting week of homeschooling DRAG RACE DRAMA RuPaul’s Drag Race thrown into chaos as contestant swears and quits present ‘overwhelmed’ Kate Ferdinand admits she ‘cries often’ after traumatic start of very first child

Van Outen also claimed the couple have began looking at a counsellor to initial “iron out the niggles”.

The sessions will variety section of a new podcast.

She mentioned: “We consulted a meals therapist and a laughing counsellor.”

Received a story? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] kingdom