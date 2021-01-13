Dancing On Ice ‘in jeopardy as five crewmembers check favourable for Covid’

Dancing On Ice is ‘in jeopardy of not going ahead’ after five crew members tested favourable for coronavirus, new stories declare.

The series is established to start on Sunday evening, with the new group of celebrities taking to the ice with Covid-helpful principles put in position.

Even so, subsequent the claimed breakout on set, the team have experienced to up the ante to assure the display is safe, with protocols turning into a ‘nightmare’.

‘They’re now implementing even stricter laws,’ a supply told The Sun.

‘But even though there are considerations about further more men and women obtaining to isolate, bosses are confident they have set all the safeguards in location to properly be ready to get the exhibit on air.’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are returning to host the present, with skating icons Torvill and Dean main the judges panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

As perfectly as a great deal of variations at the rear of the scenes to continue being Covid-secure, there are a handful of discrepancies in the structure on Dancing on Ice this year.

Like typical, six stars will take component in the very first exhibit of the collection, followed by the remaining 6 the week soon after.

The couples at the bottom of their respective leaderboards following equally weeks will take aspect in a Skate Off, hunting to stay clear of remaining voted off.

But in a new twist, this calendar year judges will have the power to award their newly developed Golden Ticket.

In the course of the to start with two weeks, 1 pair for every week will acquire a ticket and be saved from the vote, making sure they progress to the up coming round.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Dancing On Ice reps for remark.

Dancing on Ice starts off Sunday January 17 at 6pm on ITV.

