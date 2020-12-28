Dancing On Ice 2021: Entire movie star lineup disclosed

It is only a number of weeks now until eventually the Dancing On Ice rink will get all set to welcome its newest batch of superstar skaters – and come across out who will be the successor to 2020 winner Joe Swash.

The new collection of the clearly show – its fourth considering the fact that ITV revived it back again in 2018 – will start off on January 17, 2021.

This year’s line up includes a rapper, a comedian, a previous Towie star, a couple of Tv presenters and cleaning soap actors, and two Olympic athletes.

Here’s who you are going to be viewing when Dancing On Ice skates back again on to our screens in 2021…

Dancing On Ice 2021 whole celebrity lineup

Below – in buy of annoucement – is who you will be watching in the new sequence of the display.

Myleene Klass

The singer and Television presenter was the first of this year’s crop of stars to be exposed.

Having to Instagram to validate the information, Myleene wrote:‘Guess who won’t be keeping the coats at the side of the rink any longer! I am so, SO fired up to be signing up for the forged of @dancingonice.

‘My ladies have generally wished me to do this but I have constantly been way too terrified anyone will skate above my fingers,’ she extra.

‘Anyway, I want to make them happy and show them I’m up for a challenge when wholly out of my convenience zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo! ⛸🍑.’

Joe-Warren Plant

Actor Joe-Warren Plant – aka Emmerdale’s Jacob Gallagher – was the next movie star verified for this year’s sequence, revealing the news through an physical appearance on This Early morning.

‘I’m super thrilled, I can’t even describe it,’ the 18-calendar year-previous explained.

‘I’ve got the time off Emmerdale to truly concentration on instruction, and you know, consider my greatest and discover some new expertise.

‘It’s a new problem I have by no means completed something like that right before, so yeah, super fired up.’

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen was named as the third celeb to be taking aspect in 2021’s collection

The actress and presenter was accidentally unveiled by Linda Robson on Unfastened Ladies, after she was provided some hints about the celeb’s identification.

‘I’m seriously excited…I’ve saved this a solution from most of my pals and spouse and children,’ Denise said – adding that she hadn’t even advised her daughter Betsy.

‘I cannot stand up on the ice and each and every time I’ve taken Betsy…I’ve been the 1 on the penguin,’ she admitted.

Faye Brookes

Coronation Road star Faye Brookes – aka the soap’s Kate Connor – was the fourth celebrity to indicator up for a spin round the rink.

The actress was unveiled for the present through an interview on Lorraine, declaring: ‘Finally, the information is out.

‘I am so fired up! I have to satisfy with the workforce, they experienced to see me on the ice, they had a coach on the ice with us, and they took us as a result of the essentials,’ she explained.

‘They get to know you and I think this is the initial time men and women are going to see me, not a character – just Faye!’

Jason Donovan

Actor and singer Jason Donovan was confirmed as the fifth celeb for the 2021 series – with his id staying unveiled on This Morning.

‘My daughter, Molly is incredibly enthusiastic about me accomplishing designs on the dance floor… or probably not based on how it goes! And also that the option to expend a Sunday night with you fellas!’ Jason explained to Phillip and Holly.

Jason – who beforehand attained the closing of Strictly Occur Dancing – admitted he was worried about possible injuries, stating: ‘I have to say, injuries is a large element of the jeopardy of the present.

‘I consider it is a small bit distinctive than Strictly for the reason that, you know, Strictly is actually outlined by the moves that you do. But skating is quite significantly about the stream and the rhythm of being on the ice. ‘Let’s be honest, ice is not that forgiving. Um, and I am 52 I know I’m searching fairly good for that, but that could all transform!’

Sonny Jay

Money DJ Sonny Jay is the sixth movie star to be a part of the rink, with the DJ confirming the news to his good friends and colleagues Roman Kemp and Sian Welby for the duration of the ‘good information segment’ of their breakfast show.

Just after dropping a few hits he instructed them: ‘I’m going to be executing Dancing on Ice!

‘I’m so thrilled, I do not know how I saved it a mystery.’

Roman has tipped his colleague to win the competition currently, joking: ‘You could tumble around a number of instances and it may possibly hurt but I assume you’re likely to smash this. I’ve got a large amount of faith in you, pal.’

To which Sonny replied: ‘I never want to drop over, not in front of the nation. I do not want to be a meme the following working day.’

Graham Bell

Olympians Graham Bell and Colin Jackson CBE confirmed they will be the seventh and eighth famous people getting aspect in Dancing on Ice 2021 throughout a joint overall look on BBC Breakfast on September 26.

5-time Olympic skier Graham, 54, informed hosts John Kay and Sally Nugent that it’s not the ice that scares him, but the dancing.

He joked that the extent of his dancing expertise was ‘dancing on tables, donning ski boots in après ski. It is not swish and exquisite.’

We’ll be the judges of that, Graham.

Colin Jackson CBE

Sprint and hurdling athlete, Colin Jackson CBE, confirmed his forthcoming visual appeal for the duration of the identical BBC Breakfast segment.

Even with staying excited about having section, Colin, 53, warned that he’s nervous about attempting on his skating boots.

He explained to the hosts: ‘The initially issue for us all is to get applied to our boots. I don’t know if you have tried out ice skating boots but they are very restricted so we have bought to get our ft in there and get started receiving utilized to balancing on them.

‘We won’t get on to the ice fully right up until the center of Oct.’

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is the ninth star to signal up for future year’s Dancing on Ice.

The 38-year-outdated spouse of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, and former I’m A Superstar campmate, joked that her spouse hopes she doesn’t tumble around too significantly on the ice.

Speaking about the clearly show on Great Early morning Britain, she stated: ‘[Jamie] thinks it’s a fantastic concept. He’s seriously hunting forward to seeing me.

‘And he hopes I really don’t tumble above as well significantly.’

Girl Leshurr

Rapper Woman Leshurr was confirmed as the tenth Dancing On Ice contestant at the conclusion of September.

The 30-yr-previous unveiled that she is ‘petrified’ about what is in retail outlet for her.

Speaking to Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely on KISS FM, the 30-yr-previous said: ‘Oh my gosh! Actually, I never know what I have obtained myself in for.

‘Everybody appreciates me to be that human being to just throw myself into the deep conclusion and I just wing it a good deal of the time.

‘I never know what is going to happen now. Yeah, I’m petrified, I’m not heading to lie.’

Billie Shepherd

Towie legend Billie Shepherd, nee Billie Faiers, was the subsequent contest exposed to be stepping out on to the ice.

The previous truth star, 30, shared a image of her skates on Instagram, producing: ‘I am soooo energized to announce that I will be using section in @dancingonice.

‘I even now just cannot think I am truly undertaking it !! … I am soooo anxious but so thrilled … This will actually be 1 of my biggest difficulties but !!

‘I have zero ice skating or dance experience. But I’m heading to give it my all and make my spouse and children and most of all Nelly and Arthur happy. Desire me luck.’

Rufus Hound

The remaining star to be announced was comedian, actor and presenter Rufus Hound.

He is most effective acknowledged for showing up in sitcoms Hounded and Trollied.

Rufus discussed his appearance on the ice skating clearly show on Martin and Roman Kemp’s Sunday Most effective, telling the father-son duo: ‘I’m doing it for the income. I really don’t know if you have listened to but about 6 months ago this world pandemic strike and built just about all the things I’ve at any time finished to get paid a pound observe disappear!

‘And so this stage has arrived and they mentioned “we’ll pay you” and I stated “do you know anything? I adore ice skating!”‘

Dancing On Ice will get started on January 17, 2021 on ITV.

