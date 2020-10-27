Dancehall’s Beenie Man Hospitalized After Fainting In Mother’s Funeral (Vid)

Dancehall star Beenie Man is recovering at a hospital when he fainted through his mother’s funeral.

A movie was shared on the web, revealing Beenie Man fainting into the arms of several guys throughout the service.

Beenie’s mum, Lilieth Sewell, endured a stroke in July and has been hospitalized in the University Hospital of the West Indies for about two weeks. Following her release, she passed out a couple of weeks after. She had been 63.

Before her passing, Beenie Man had started minding his mother’s heritage by developing a community centre at Waterhouse, Jamaica, that is named after her along with his former secretary.

However, Beenie Man’s charitable works are continuing, along with the community centre, his charity, The New Beenie Man Foundation, awakened with patrons to give COVID-19 relief packages for individuals of Jamaica.

“This was a really emotional and nostalgic trip going back into the neighborhood and house which bred a magnificent man now. The support and love which has been brought out now is nothing short of unity and love within the area,” he explained.

Our thoughts are with Beenie Man along with his loved ones.