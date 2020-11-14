Dan Stevens Will Voice The two Prince Charles & his Dad Prince Philip Back in HBO Max’s’The Prince’

Dan Stevens is pulling double duty for HBO Max’s forthcoming animated comedy collection, The Prince.

The prior Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast celebrity has signed up to voice equally Prince Charles, also Prince Philip, at the new satirical series.

The series is called a”cursory look at the life span of both Prince George of Cambridgeand also the most youthful heir to the British throne, because he spreads the trials and tribulations of being a royal kid.”

“Ahead of George principles Britannia, he will be putting down his own legislation in Gary Janetti’s comedic spin on the upcoming King of England’s youth as seen by the prince’s point of view,” the official outline reads. “Since his series is not coming anytime soon, in every installment George will discover his path in life as a young prince in contemporary times — by your 775 chambers of Buckingham Palace into his household’s sea of corgis to main faculty together with commoners.”

Creator Gary Janetti will voice Prince George, together with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, respectively Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad in Meghan Markle, also Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

The previous Game of Thrones superstar simply signed on to voice Princess Charlotte! )