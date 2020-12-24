Dan Snyder Accuses Co-Proprietor of Extortion to Force Sale of Washington Football Workforce

Unique

Washington Soccer Group owner Dan Snyder is calling out one of the team’s minority owners … flat out declaring the guy’s extorting him in hopes Snyder will unload the NFL franchise.

Snyder filed a declaration stating Dwight Schar, component of the team’s ownership group, has been threatening to leak data related to the sexual misconduct allegations made by previous WFT staff.

In the docs, received by TMZ Sporting activities, Snyder states Schar is effectively informed an independent investigation observed no evidence of wrongdoing — even so, he promises Schar continuously leaked info about the scenario to the Washington Publish and other media retailers, attempting to smear him.

As for the extortion allegation, Snyder claims Schar advised Snyder’s attorney he experienced a bombshell that would “kill Dan” if it arrived out … and additional he would release it if Snyder failed to “just sell the staff.”

According to the docs, Schar also experienced the expenditure banker for the WFT minority house owners get in the mix. Snyder statements that male texted him, “You know what I know and what I’ve under no circumstances spoken about … If you want a s**t display, we are on for that as well.”

As we have documented, Snyder has extensive suspected anyone was leaking damaging stories to many internet sites in buy to discredit him — but up till now he hadn’t publicly, or even in courtroom, named names.

Snyder’s declaration places it all out in the open — he’s in a civil war with users of his team’s possession. A minimal qualifications … all those minority entrepreneurs cannot get the total worth of their expense unless Snyder, the vast majority owner, agrees to promote. Snyder’s certainly insinuating that is Schar’s motive.

As Snyder states in the docs, “I am combating on a number of fronts for passions that go beyond just me, including for the Staff that I love, as nicely as my family, and can swear to this Court docket that the accusations I improperly leaked information and facts to the press are fake.”