Damon Albarn tips at Tame Impala cooperation for’Song Machine: Season 2′

Gorillaz mastermind Damon Albarn has once more teased a cooperation with Tame Impala for a possible second period of’Song Machine’.

In an interview with Australian radio channel Dual J, Albarn verified he was working with Kevin Parker, alluding to the teaser photograph shared with Gorillaz guitarist Noodle on Instagram at February.

The picture features the animated ring forcing their”geep” throughout the art out of Tame Impala’s 2015 record’Currents’.

“I really talked to a guy Tame Impala [Kevin Parker] several occasions, however, we have never seemed to receive our song completed,” Albarn said to Dual J.

“You can find two or three things, really. But they simply didn’t make it on Season 1. But we’re certainly in conversation many times.”

Albarn said that he had been planning to begin writing the next volume of’Song Machine’, the team’s newly released audiovisual job,”just as I could”.

“As Season 1 felt as though it was a positive thing to do that. Thus, I’d like to perform Season 2,” he further added.

“I am so fucking thankful to be in a position to do exactly what I do. I must work very hard in it, since otherwise, what is the purpose?”

Albarn also remarked on his forthcoming’SONG MACHINE LIVE’ show collection, which will occur in December. The group will perform three livestreamed performances over three separate time zones as part of this set.

The gigs will occur in December 12-13, signaling the group’s very first live performances as 2018.

“If we are permitted to get it done,” he said about the approaching livestreams.

“I suggest there is no crowd. And it is a massive stage that we are working on. Hopefullythey will let usbut who understands.”

Even though Albarn stayed caked on particular venue information, he affirmed the gigs would stay Gorillaz — a melding of the digital cartoon and physiological performance.

“Anticipate that the animation to be right in there with all the group, on the point, and at times playing each other right,” he clarified.

“Individuals transforming into personalities… there is plenty of thoughts on the desk. Inside my mind, I will let you know just what’s going to be like.”

The two tickets and details to get’SONG MACHINE LIVE’ are available here.