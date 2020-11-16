Dame Dash Welcomes Baby Boy With Fiancée Raquel Horn [Photo]

Dame Dash, Raquel Horn

Dame Dash Welcomes Baby Boy using Fiancé Raquel Horn

Hip-hop celebrity and serial entrepreneur Dame Dash (actual name Damon Anthony Dash) together with his fiancé photographer and designer Raquel”Rocky” Horn have welcomed a package of pleasure.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year old declared the information with a sweet concept into your mother of his kid.

“We did this! @raquelmhorn everything you did last night was unbelievable that your a warrior a nice warrior. . I adore you as well as the life that you made for us… thank you #investinwomen @babydusko”

Although a title has not been formally declared, Dame Dash did repost an Instagram narrative calling the kid Dusko Dash.

Here will be the couple’s second child and Dame’s fourth kid. The few was pregnant 2019, nevertheless, Horn had a miscarriage in seven weeks. They’ve been vocal regarding fertility difficulties. Horn posted Instagram detailing their problem with conception, stating:

“Life provides everybody many struggles…among mine continues to be fertility…the battles and lessons I’ve learned out of you’re irreplaceable… learned much about myself through it has made me more powerful… thank you for everyone has shared it with me…”

