The Dallas rapper MO3 was murdered in a shooting in his hometown in Texas.

CBS 11 News reports which MO3, actual title Melvin Noble, was fatally shot by an armed suspect who chased that the rapper on foot to the I-35E freeway yesterday (November 11).

Authorities said that the defendant chased MO3 about the street and fired several shots , hitting the victim at least one time.

#Update The hottest info from @DallasPD on the shooting I35 @KRLD .Listen Live as we get additional details. Https://t.co/70XZHqhgs9 pic.twitter.com/iQuvKEJTxD

— Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) November 11, 2020

A innocent bystander who had been at a nearby automobile was also allegedly injured after being struck by gunfire, and has been then treated for obvious non-life-threatening accidents.

Both victims were taken to hospital, in which MO3 was declared dead. Authorities are still investigating, but no arrests have been made however.

MO3’s listing tag Empire dealt with the rapper’s departure in a tribute announcement shared on social websites .

“Empire has dropped a part of our household now — Dallas’ very own MO3,” the announcement read. “We discuss this dreadful loss with MO3’s household, fans and team. His infectious nature and unrivalled talent attracted joy and treatment into his legions of followers throughout the nation.

“We could just aspire to continue his heritage and push ahead with exactly the identical energy which MO3 shared with all the entire world. Love Live MO3.”

MO3’s final solo record’OSAMA’ premiered back in December. His final full scale release came in February at the type of the collaborative record’Badazz MO3′, which he recorded Boosie Badazz.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY”MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE

— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Boosie stated he had been”lost for words” after hearing the facts of MO3’s departure.