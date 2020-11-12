Dallas Rapper Mo3 Dead At 28 After Fatal Shooting

Dallas rap icon Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, has died after a fatal shooting on a Texas interstate on Wednesday afternoon (November 11). He was 28 years old.

According to TMZ, the hip hop artist was gunned down just before noon on highway 1-35 and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Sources say the gunfire erupted after Mo3 stopped his car on the highway and was chased by the gunman, on foot, for several minutes. The gunman, who remains unnamed, is at large and shot the rapper several times in the back. The gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his car. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mo3 apparently survived a gunshot to the head just last December. Immediately after he was fired upon, the rapper took to IG live to let his fans know that some “h*e a$$ ni**a just pulled through here. I’m good! Ni**a just shot me in the head and grazed my back. Man, i’m good!”

Mo3 is best known for his 2019 collaboration with Boosie Badazz, “Errybody (Remix).” He has released three albums and dropped new music as recently as earlier this year.